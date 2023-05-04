NPP 'fact-checked' for erroneously claiming FIFA-GFA project as government initiative

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suffered a backlash from Ghanaians after claiming that a FIFA-sponsored project constructed by the Ghana Football Association was a government initiative.



The NPP Projects Bureau on April 30, claimed that the construction of the astroturf at Bolgatanga in the Upper East is a project which belongs to the government and would be handed over to the Ghana Football Association.



"An AstroTurf at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Ghana. The project will soon be completed and handed over to the Ghana Football Association," a post accompanied with pictures stated.



The post has left many Ghanaians livid since government did not contribute to the construction of the astroturf.



The Ghana Football Association, in 2020 secured a 6.5-acre land in Winkogo, Talensi District, for the construction of an astroturf under the FIFA goal-forward 1 project.



The plan was to use part of the project funds for the construction of two astroturfs, one in Prampram and the other in Bolgatanga.



With the project nearing completion, many fans were surprised to see the NPP claiming the project as theirs.



A Division One League board member, Sheikh Tophic responded to the NPP by saying, “Hey! Please stay off! This is a FIFA Forward Project for the Ghana Football Association. We appreciate the government’s efforts in building some of these Astroturfs in some parts of the country. But this particular project in Bolga is CERTAINLY NOT one of them. Thank you,”



Mahama Shaibu who also reacted to the post said, "Please stop this, the government has no hand in this. This is a FIFA project for the Ghana Football Association."





















JNA/KPE