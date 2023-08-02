NPP extends submission of proxy applications to August 5

Politics of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the deadline for the submission of the proxy applications to August 5, 2023, ahead of the electoral college elections.



In a statement released by the NPP presidential election committee, the extension became necessary due to the concerns raised by some of the prospective applicants over a limited time.



The committee believes the new directive will give prospective applicants ample time to comply with the requirements.



Read the full statement below:







BS/WA