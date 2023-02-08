NPP elections: 14 people arrested over violence in Enchi election re-run

Politics of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested 14 people in connection with some disturbances in the re-run of elections for some constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Enchi in the Western North Region.



According to the police, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, because they threatened to mar the elections with violence.



In a statement shared on its Facebook page, the police added that all the arrested persons are in its custody and will soon be put before the court.



“The Police have today, 8th February 2023 arrested 14 persons for threatening to disturb the re-run of some positions in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Constituency Executive Elections at Enchi in the Western North Region,” parts of the statement read.



It added that the suspects “were arrested when they invaded the house of one of the candidates in the election to threaten her and also intimidate others prior to the elections.”



The police stated that the suspects arrested include Kwabena Analdini, Kwasi Fobi, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Kwofie, Isaac Mensah, Kwame Amofah, Acheampong Ernest and Prosper Hato.



The others are Hadi Koder, Aryittey Tettey, Kwasi Mintah, Dominic Akapo, Odoom Botwe and Emmanuel Arhin Owusu.



