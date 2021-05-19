NPP does not deserve third term – Former MP

Politics of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

A former Member of Parliament for Abokobi-Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, has explained that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will by all means lose the 2024 election.



Alhaji Sorogho said it has come to stay in the governance of Ghana that every party cannot spend more than two terms without going to opposition.



So, at all cost, the people of Ghana would give the mandate to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024, he stated with conviction.



The former MP was reacting to the plea by the Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, for the NPP to be given a third term because they are the better managers of Ghana’s economy.



“[NPP] said there is no policy that you can’t use eight years for that policy, so if they say they need another term it’s just politics,” the former NDC MP said.



He added that Mr Buaben Asamoa said the NPP are “better managers of the economy but there is no sector in the economy that the NPP is managing properly”.



“Education is now down…even my friends who are NPP are telling me so. Now, we are about to start a fee paying system, so what are they talking about?”



Alhaji Sorogho admitted that “in every government, the first four years is difficult, but for you to do eight years and seek another four years, no”.



He noted that “price of cement is now high, a gallon of fuel is now almost GH¢28, dollar rate is now GH¢6.00, schools under trees is rampant”.



But countering this argument, former MP for Tema East Constituency Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover said “we [in the NPP] inherited a bad economy because in their time, they went to Senchi to seek views on how to manage the economy”.



“They took away nurses allowances…we came back and restored it. They took away the teacher’s back pay and we have restored it."



“The banking crisis…they caused the mess and we came and ensured there was sanity…it was bad corporate governance because over 4million Ghanaians whose savings would have been lost were saved by this government.”



Mr. Titus-Glover said “we have the almighty Free SHS. The NDC told Ghanaians that Free SHS is no no no but it took the grace and visionary leader of Nana Addo to bring it to reality”.



The former MP said “they built E-blocks…which was very nice…but they should have been divided for the existing schools because today, Free SHS has brought a lot of relief to this country”.