NPP directs ministers, appointees to propagate achievements of their sectors like Alan did

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has directed appointees under the current government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to follow in the stead of the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.



Making reference to how the former minister touted the achievements of the government within his sector while he was still at post, the NPP General Secretary called on others to follow suit.



Addressing the press to respond to some claims made by Alan Kyerematen against the NPP when he announced his resignation from the party and his candidature for election 2024 as an independent candidate, Justin Kodua called on ministers and other appointees to also trumpet the good things done in their sectors.



“We use this opportunity to commend Mr. Kyerematen for admitting the good work the government has done under his then-ministry, namely, the establishment of 1 District 1 Factory initiative, the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the headquarters of the Secretariat in Ghana, the development of new strategic anchor industries, including automobile assembly and component manufacturing…



“… indeed, the NPP has done well. The party further urges all sector ministers and other government appointees to also start propagating the unprecedented achievements of the government in their respective sectors, just as Mr. Kyerematen has done,” he said.



The NPP General Secretary further indicated that the party was disappointed in the fashion in which Alan Kyerematen, a former flagbearer aspirant of the party, announced his surprise exit.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BB