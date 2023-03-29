NPP directs all party flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Kumawu MP

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all its flags be made to fly at half-mast in honour of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Phillip Atta Basoah.



According to the party, the demise of Mr Basoah occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and comes as a devastating blow to the grief-stricken NPP, following the passing of Hon Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, about a week.



The party gave this directive in a statement dated today and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



Below is the full statement:



