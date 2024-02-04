NPP diaspora youth organiser Hanson Dartey resigns

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

The Youth Organizer Diaspora of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Spain Branch, Hanson Dartey, has resigned from the party, effective immediately.



In his resignation statement, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Hanson Dartey explained that he is resigning from the party because he has concluded that it has completely diverted from its core values and principles.



He said that the current NPP is not the one he joined in 1996 because the party has succumbed to greed and corruption.



“I can't resign without letting party leaders know what has led to this unfortunate decision. I am resigning because the party has failed the Ghanaian people and had become greedy and corrupt people.



“The values that drove me to the party such as fighting corruption and developing the country are no longer there,” he wrote.



He added, "The party has adopted an individualistic approach, with leaders prioritizing personal interests over group interests. This departure from the principles embodied by leaders such as Dr. Busia, J.B Danquah, Da Rocha, and J.H Mensah, whom I admired, is disheartening”.



Read the full statement below:



The Director of International Affairs

(N.P.P)

Kokomlemle,

Accra-Ghana



Hanson Dartey

N.P.P Spain Branch

Youth Organizer Diaspora

04/02/2024



RESIGNATION FROM THE NEW PATROTIC PARTY



It is with great regret that I give notice of my resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), effective immediately. I apologize for not being able to give you more time and notice. I humbly ask that you accept my resignation from the position of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Spain Branch Youth Organizer.



Before l became a branch Youth Organizer, I first served as Secretary to the Barcelona Chapter and also formed part of the branch establishment.



I had been an active member of the New Patriotic Party and had served as polling

station agent at Sunyani West Constituency (Nsoatre R/C Primary Polling Station), 1996 -2004.



Since joining the party somewhere in 1996, I had been able to bring all my extended family from NDC to New Patriotic Party. Currently, I have two biological brothers who are serving as Coordinator and Polling station agent at Sunyani West Constituency. In 2016, I provided motorcycles for Sunyani West campaign and also sponsored 21 people to cast their votes at Dormaa West Constituency (Nkrankwanta).



During 2004 general election, I was the polling station agent who prevented a ghost voter from voting at Sunyani West (Nsoatre R/C Primary) and as a result, clashed with then leading member of NDC in the then Brong Ahafo Region Hon, Nyamkye Maafo, who was a Regional Minister.



This story was reported by print media the following day.

I can,t resign without letting party leaders know what has led to this unfortunate decision. I am resigning because the party has failed the Ghanaian people and had become greedy and corrupt people.



The values that drove me to the party such as fighting corruption and developing the country are no longer there. The party has become individualist, and leaders only think about their personal interests and ignore the group interest. This can't be a party of Dr Busia, J.B Danquah, Da Rocha and JH Mensah that I fell love into.



My resignation takes effect immediately.



Yours Sincerely



Hanson Dartey



BAI/OGB



