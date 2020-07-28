Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

'NPP copying NDC’s policy' - Alex Segbefia on locked-up funds

NDC's Deputy Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of always finding ways to hijack policies of his party.



The statement by the NDC guru comes after the NPP stated that it had validated over 88,962 claims of DKM to the tune of GH¢646m and that GH¢329m paid, leaving GH¢317m.



According to the NPP, all validated DKM customers are expected to receive cash covering full payments of their deposits this week, citing that only GH¢23m (1,391 claims) out of total GH¢669m were rejected.



Alex Segbefia who seemed peeved with the turn out of events said this is was not the first time the NPP is claiming a policy which was first mentioned by the opposition NDC.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Alex Segbefia, said the pledge to pay up all locked-up funds to affected customers of defunct financial institutions has always been a priority of the NDC which has been reiterated by the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



Former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, during a ceremony to outdoor his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Monday, July 27, 2020 promised to pay up all locked-up funds to affected customers of defunct financial institutions within a year if he is reelected.



According to Mahama, when elected in the impending December polls, he shall pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector.



“This is a question of priority. We have always promised to pay up these locked-up funds which has been reiterated by our flagbearer and all of a sudden the receiver and the finance minister are talking about paying these funds… exactly the same thing happened when we said we would scrap the car tax within the next review, we saw what the government did. So the government always waits to see what the NDC says it’s going to do and then they begin to do it as well“, he said.

















