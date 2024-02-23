NPP condemns Fifi Kwetey over ethnocentric comments, calls for apology

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

The Northern Regional Communication Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned what it describes as "ethnocentric" comments allegedly made by Fifi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NPP said the comments made by the NDC Secretary are a significant departure from the politics of ideas and data-driven arguments espoused by the NPP flagbearer.



According to the NPP, it's regrettable that Mr. Kwetey described Dr. Bawumia as a “disgrace to Northerners” because the Vice President was at the forefront of transforming Ghana’s political communication landscape.



“Since entering public political engagement, he has been a stalwart advocate for a shift from the politics of insults to a more dignified politics — one centered around ideas, policy proposals, and data-driven arguments. His contributions have not only elevated the level of political debate in our country but have also inspired many to engage in meaningful and constructive political discourse.” NPP Regional Director of Communication, Yussif Danjumah told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.



The NDC Secretary has come under heavy criticism after he described Dr. Bawumia as a disgrace to Northerners during John Mahama’s "Building Ghana Tour" at the Northern Region.



Several groups and individuals, including Stephen Atubiga, former NDC flagbearer aspirant have condemned the comments and have called for an immediate apology from him.



Mr. Danjumah said Dr. Bawumia’s exceptional record of service to Ghana, his unimpeachable integrity, competence, and visionary leadership stood in stark contrast to the baseless and divisive rhetoric peddled by Fifi Kwetey.



“It is evident that the unparalleled achievements of Dr. Bawumia, coupled with his dedication to the socio-economic upliftment of all Ghanaians, including the people of the North, have unsettled the NDC, driving its leadership to resort to personal attacks rooted in tribalistic outbursts,” he said.



He said the NPP remained committed to a campaign based on policies, ideas, and the track record of its candidates, and called on the NDC and other political actors to do the same.