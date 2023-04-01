NPP communicators act like parrots unlike their colleagues in NDC – Nii Amasah Namoale

Politics of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: mynews.com

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for La Dade Kotopon Constituency and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Amasah Namoale has described communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as parrots who only echo what they hear.



According to him, most NPP communicators over the period have been relying solely on the presidency for information hence whatever they hear is what they relay without cross-checking how accurate the information they are running into town with.



“When Bawumia is about to talk, they (NPP communicators) all know he is going to do propaganda so the communicators will be hailing him saying brainwash us so that we will have something to tell people in town,” Mr Namoale said this on radio XYZ in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Namoale also argued that, because NPP communicators are not able to digest issues themselves, they always speak without having broad knowledge on the matter to educate the public.



“When you look at NPP communicators, they are all like parrots so whether they understand the communication or not, they just follow and begin to talk. They all talk like parrot,” he said.



Comparing the two, Mr Namoale noted that NDC communicators “speak with logic, analyse, and tell you what is happening for you to understand logically”



