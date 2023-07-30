NPP communicator defends Cecilia Dapaah, says most politicians do that

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

A communications officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah, a.k.a. Bengazy, has defended the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Dapaah, whose house helps stole US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash from her home.



He said that the former minister had done no wrong because nobody had reported that huge sums of money had been lost at the sanitation ministry.



“Has the sanitation ministry said that its money is missing? They should come and tell us that this amount of money has been stolen from the sanitation ministry,” in an interview on Atinka TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



The NPP communication officer added that there is nothing wrong with politicians saving money at their homes and that most of them do it.



He alleged that there are two poly tanks full of money at the residence of former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, a house help of the former president was the one who made the supposed revelation of him (Mahama) keeping dollars in poly tanks.



“Are you not aware that former President John Dramini has two poly tanks full of dollars in his house? I'm telling you that Mahama gets dollars in poly tanks at his house.



"His house boy was made who made the revelation that the former president keeps this amount of money in poly tanks at his house,” he said in Twi.



GhanaWeb cannot substantiate the claims made by the NPP communicator.



