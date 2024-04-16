NPP communication director for Tamale South resigns

Politics of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The communication director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Tamale South Constituency, Abubakari Abdallah Red, has tendered his resignation.



In his letter which was addressed to the NPP Constituency Chairman for the Tamale South Constituency, Abdallah Red indicated that he is stepping down from his role for personal reasons.



He added that his resignation was with immediate effect.



“I write to officially inform you about my decision to resign as Communication Director for Tamale South Constituency from today, 15th April 2024.



“The reason for my resignation is personal,” parts of the letter which was shared on Facebook by Tamale-based Zaa Radio read.



“I wish the party all the best in its future endeavours. Thank You,” he added.



BAI/NOQ



