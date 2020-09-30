Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NPP communication becoming weaker by the day - Patriot Ghana

Some NPP enthusiasts

Executive Director of Patriot Ghana, a pro- New Patriotic Party group Kofi Korang has opined that the communication of the party is becoming weaker by the day.



In an opinion piece, the member of the party questioned if the leadership of the NPP has taken notice of how the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) takes the government to the cleaners all the time.



According to him, “there appears to be some deficiency in the content of the topics mostly discussed on the side of the NPP Communicators.



Whiles our friends on the other side are most of the times seized with the facts and relevant documentation, our NPP Communicators would be expressing their personal opinions and in the process display their gross ignorance on most of the subjects.”



In his view, the achievements of the Nana Addo led administration has not been well communicated.



“All the good job executed by the government can’t be communicated effectively in public because our Communicators cannot access the right information from those who possess them. Well, the time has come for us to sit back and re-orientate our Communicators and equip them with the relevant facts and documentation to be effective communicators in public.”



Read his opinion below



NPP Communication Becoming Weaker By The Day



The NPP Communication on the various media outlets is becoming weaker by the day in my candid opinion.



I wonder if the leadership of the party has taken note of this observation which is seriously emboldening our NDC friends to take the government to the cleaners most of the times.



There appears to be some deficiency in the content of the topics mostly discussed on the side of the NPP Communicators.



Whiles our friends on the other side are most of the times seized with the facts and relevant documentation, our NPP Communicators would be expressing their personal opinions and in the process display their gross ignorance on most of the subjects.



The party has been organizing capacity building workshops for some of its key officials, when shall the capacity of radio panelists and callers be built to give the party a very efficient mouthpiece at the various levels?



All the good job executed by the government can’t be communicated effectively in public because our Communicators cannot access the right information from those who possess them. Well, the time has come for us to sit back and re-orientate our Communicators and equip them with the relevant facts and documentation to be effective communicators in public.



Kwasi Korang (K.K)





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.