NPP chalks unprecedented victory in the Tolon constituency

Member of Parliament--elect for Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tolon Constituency has chalked an unprecedented victory in the history of the constituency since 1992 winning with a wider margin compared to previous polls.



According to certified results from the Electoral Commission available to MyNewsGh.com, the NPP stretched its parliamentary vote difference of 1,057 in 2016 to 9,200 in this year’s polls while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beat John Mahama with a vote difference of 6,900 compared to the 300 votes in 2016.



For the first time, the NPP won 75 polling stations including 17 strongholds of the NDC out a total of 129 compared to the 39 polling stations won by the party in 2016



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has stated that he is still committed to his resolve of developing the Tolon Constituency.



According to him, the outcome of the 2020 parliamentary polls is just a certification of what he has done and what he intends to do for the area insisting that the welfare of residents is paramount to this course.



Speaking to the media shortly after being declared winner of the Tolon Seat, he called on all residents home and abroad to close their ranks and focus on contributing in diverse ways towards making the area a better place than it is currently.



“The elections are over and it is time to come together as residents of the area devoid of political coloration to develop the place in the interest of residents. We owe it a duty to ensure that the constituency look better than it is which we can all do with concerted efforts. I wish to reiterate my resolve to partner with the relevant stakeholders to help chart a development course of Tolon”, he assured.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu polled 31,429 votes representing 58.42% against 22,145 votes representing 41.16% for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) Yussif Adamu to emerge victorious in the just-ended polls.



The manager of Ghana Free Zones Authority in charge of Tema enclave, has vowed to ensure that the infrastructure and human capacity of the constituency are developed for the benefit of all.



“We can only succeed by uniting our front and pulling everyone along”, he stressed.

