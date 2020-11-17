General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP caused me pain after I commented on Amidu’s appointment – Ken Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, has revealed how he endured a lot of bashing and pain from his own party members after he forewarned the government over President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor in 2017.



The firebrand politician who was at a loss as to why party members were hailing the appointment of Mr Amidu who’s a known member of the NDC party, raised red flags indicating that it is a looming disaster about to explode and could scuttle the fortunes of the party in future elections.



“Celebrate Martin Amidu, he will soon come after the very party that appointed him. Martin Amidu is like Circuit Training based on Animal Flow Workouts. You train the animal and one day, one day it will attack and kill its owner. That is what will happen” he revealed on Adom TV in January last year during a panel discussion.



Mr Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, announced his resignation as the Special Prosecutor cited a number of reasons for his resignation.



“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately.



“I should not ordinarily be announcing my resignation to the public myself but the traumatic experience I went through from 20th October 2020 to 2nd November 2020 when I conveyed in a thirteen (13) page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council caution against not bringing my resignation as the Special Prosecutor with immediate to the notice of the Ghanaian public and the world.



“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.”



Commenting on Mr Amidu’s resignation on Net 2 TV’s “The Seat” show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Hon. Ken Agyapong stated that he feels vindicated adding that he knew from the onset that Mr Amidu was a wrong choice.



“I warned NPP about Martin Amidu but everybody was against me. I was accused of always doing things to rundown the NPP because I criticize everything. Today, everyone is saying you’re vindicated, you said it right. You people are afraid of the truth but I say it like it is. The statement I made about Amidu caused me a lot of pain in NPP, I can’t say it here…serious. I can’t say it here because we are going for an election and so I’ll keep it to myself. Martin Amidu is no saint, he’s full of evil, as for NPP they glorify anybody. I don’t know what President Akufo Addo saw about Martin Amidu which convinced him to appoint him as Special Prosecutor.” Ken Agyapong stated.

