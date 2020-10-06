Regional News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP can’t fix all your roads, not even in 8 years - Ashanti Regional Minister to Kumasi residents

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has admitted it is impossible for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government to fix all roads in his region not even when they are given eight more years.



“Definitely we can’t do all the roads. Even if you add the next four years to us (NPP) I cannot promise the people of Kumasi and Ashanti Region that all roads would be done. That one I would be lying to the people; that one it is not possible,” Simon Osei Mensah told Hello FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in its 2016 campaign gave a promise that they will fix roads in the country especially in the Ashanti Region.



However, the NPP after assuming power could not immediately carry out its promise of constructing and repairing Ghanaian roads it promised within the Garden City.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also declared 2020 as the year of roads, yet the party is still struggling to make its promise realistic in some parts of the Kumasi metropolis



But the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, in his interview monitored by MyNewSGH.com categorically stated that, it is not possible for the NPP government to fix all roads in the region but indicated that they are going to fast track the construction of key ones that have huge traffic.



“We will work on most of the sensitive ones. That is how we are doing it. When we realize this one possesses threat, then we fix it. So we have to work on the main roads with huge traffic,” he said.

