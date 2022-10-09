NPP appoints Gary Nimako as party’s first director of legal Affairs

Politics of Sunday, 9 October 2022

The National Executive Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo as the Director of its newly established Directorate for Legal Affairs.



Prior to his appointment, Gary Marfo was a leading member of the NPP’s legal team and has been instrumental in the conduct of the party's cases in court, including the various election petitions.



The lawyer has also served as a member of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the Party's National Council.



In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said that Gary Nimako's office will be responsible for advising the party on legal matters affecting it and its members.



It added that the Legal Affairs Directorate would be responsible for coordinating all the legal cases that the NPP is a party to.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up a Directorate for Legal Affairs and has appointed Lawyer Gary Nimako as the First Director of the Party's Legal Directorate.



“The Directorate shall, among other things, be responsible for advising the General Secretary of the Party in the performance of his functions on legal matters affecting the Party including Members of the Party and ancillary matters of legal nature in the day-to-day administration of the Party.



“The Legal Directorate is also tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the Party's legal cases and resolving internal legal issues as and when they arise while providing education on the internal disciplinary and grievance procedures enshrined in the NPP Constitution,” parts of the statement read.



The party added that Gary Marfo is expected to work in close collaboration and coordination with its Constitutional and Legal Committees.



