Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP and NDC competing over who is more corrupt – GII Programmes Manager

NPP and NDC flags

Programmes Manager at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah, has said there is no difference between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to corruption as both parties are seen to be in competition.



According to her, the two political parties have flouted the anti-corruption agenda, making them vulnerable to corruption in direct contrast to promises they made while in opposition.



“There is no difference between the NDC and NPP when it comes to corruption. The two parties have failed to address corruption. You cannot use one [party] scoring high marks on the Corruption Perception Index as a basis to say one party is doing well than the other.”



“And you can see that for those scores, we never make it more than 30 or 33. We have an issue”, she emphasized.



“Are we ensuing that fairness prevails in tendering? Are we as a country ensuring that those who are trying to flout rules and regulations are dealt with appropriately”, she quizzed.



She stressed “so the country is seen to be engaging in certain tendencies and the perception, and that government at a particular time seems to be engaging in these tendencies.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.