NPP and Akufo-Addo Should Sue Mahama - Tema East NPP Chairman

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the Tema East Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, is suggesting a more drastic reaction to the recent allegation by former President John Mahama that President Akufo-Addo is plotting to rig the 2024 elections for the NPP.



Talking tough, Nene Agbadiagba advised that rather than the calls for the former President to apologize for the allegation, he should be dragged before court to face the law.



“I think that in this country, we allow too many things that should not be allowed to pass. Asking Mr. Mahama to apologize is like speaking to the wind, that is the first one, he will not even mind you. However, the gravity of his words are not to be joked with because of the fact that he is a former president,” Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV said.



“For me, the proper thing to be done given the seriousness of the allegation is to let the former President go before a court of competent jurisdiction and present his evidence that indeed the current president wants to sabotage the will of Ghanaians in 2024.”



Nene Agbadiagba made the call when he spoke in an exclusive.



His call comes in the wake of former President John Mahama telling a KNUST chapter of the NDC’s Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) that President Akufo-Addo is plotting to rig the 2024 elections.



According to Mr. Mahama, the president’s plot entails he using the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission to steal the vote in the next election.



Following that wild claim, some level-headed Ghanaians have called on the former President to apologize for the allegation. They include the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey.



The Tema MCE’s call has been backed by a group of New Patriotic Party executives in the Western Region.



However, according to Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, that call amounts to treating the issue with kid gloves and allowing a dangerous precedent.



“Remember that in 2020, similar allegations by Mr. John Mahama about the outcomes of the 2020 election led to many people in the NDC rejecting the results of the election only for the NDC’s current Chairman, Asiedu Nketia to admit later that they did not have evidence that the NDC had won the election.”

Nene Agbadiagba said the former president’s allegation is irresponsible and should be subjected to interrogation.



“The best place to do such interrogation is a court. I’m not saying that anybody should jail John Mahama over the comment; what I am saying is that he should be given the platform to explain to all of us what he knows that the rest of us don’t know.” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV said.