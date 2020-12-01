Diasporian News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Francis Cobbinah

NPP USA, Global Medical Team organises medical screening at Ayawaso North

The event aims at offering basic health care to the poor and vulnerable

The NPP USA in collaboration with the NPP Global Medical Team is today December 1, 2020, organizing a medical screening at the Ayawaso North Constituency.



The event is part of regular outreach to communities to offer basic medical screening and health care to the poor and vulnerable.



As part of the program, the residents were checked for signs of medical problems including high blood pressure, diabetes, and other health issues.



The members of the community on the other hand expressed gratitude to the team and asked that such humanitarian efforts be conducted regularly in the community.



The next stop for the team will be in the Ashanti Region where a similar health outreach program will be held.









