NPP Thanksgiving Service: John Boadu, Frema Opare, Kwabena Abankwah take Bible readings

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The official sermon at the thanksgiving service of the NPP was preceded by three bible readings led by some bigwigs in the party.



The General Secretary of NPP together with the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare and the National Treasurer of the party, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah took turns to read some scriptures from the Bible at the event.



John Boadu took the first Bible reading taken from Psalm 9: 1 to 11; followed by the Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, who took the second scripture reading from 1 Samuel 7:12 to 17 and 17: 46 to 47.



While the gospel reading was taken by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare from Luke 2: 13 to 14.



The official sermon at the thanksgiving service was delivered by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost.



Other religious leaders present at the event include; Father Andrew Campell, Parish Priest of Christ the King Church; Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



The event is being held at the forecourt of the State House purposely to thank God for a favourable outcome of the December 7 elections.





