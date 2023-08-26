NPP Super Delegates Conference: Results from various polling stations as they come

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Results have started trickling in from various polling centres in the NPP Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Polls officially closed at 1 pm in all voting centres and counting is underway in all 17 polling centres.



The New Patriotic Party cleared all of its ten presidential aspirants to contest the flagbearer race in July.



The ten flagbearer aspirants are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko, and businessman, Kojo Opoku and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



They are all hoping to secure a spot among the top 5 to contest the main presidential primaries.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its presidential primaries in November to determine the ultimate winner of the flagbearer race.



Upper West Region



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia got the highest number of votes in the Upper West regional elections.



Dr Bawumia polled 23 votes followed by Alan Kyerematen who had 4 votes, with Akoto Afriyie coming in third with 3 votes. Kennedy Agyapong also got 2 votes while the other six candidates failed to secure a single vote.





YMCA - Greater Accra



Dr Bawumia also took the lead in the elections at the YMCA centre in the Greater Accra region with 36 votes.



He was followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 15 votes, then Alan Kyerematen with 14 votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 3 votes while Addai Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko and Kwabena Agyepong got 1 vote each.



The other three candidates, Joe Ghartey, Dr Konadu Apraku and Kojo Poku got no vote.





Oti Region



Dr. Bawumia got 16 votes in the Oti region, Kennedy Agyapong got 5, Alan Kyerematen got 6 and Kwadwo Opoku 1.





The other aspirants got zero votes.





NPP Headquarters - Greater Accra



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia got 107 votes, Kennedy Agyapong got 32, and Alan Kyerematen got 25.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 2 votes, Joe Ghartey got 1, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong got 3 and Francis Addai-Nimoh got 6.



Kwadwo Poku, Kofi Konadu Apraku and Boakye Agyarko didn't secure any vote.



Bono East Region



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leads the Bono East Region by polling 22 votes.



He was followed by Ken Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Owusu Afriyie Akoto who polled 6 votes, 3 and 3 respectively.



The rest of the candidates polled no votes at all with one vote rejected.



Total valid votes cast was 34.



Upper East Region



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumai took the lead in the Upper East election with 31 votes.



Kennedy Agyapong followed with 3 votes while Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Afriyie Akoto got 1 vote each.



The other candidates did not receive any votes.



In all 36 enthused delegates showed up to cast their votes.



Bono Region



Kennedy Agyapong polled 5 votes in the Bono region while Alan Kyeremateng got 2 votes.



Dr Bawumia took the lead with 28 votes while Dr Afriyie Akoto got 2 votes.



The other candidates didn't secure any votes.



North East Region



With the exception of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, all the candidates secured zero votes.



Dr Bawumia garnered 28 votes.



Ashanti Region



In the Ashanti Region, Kennedy Agyapong got 6 votes, Alan Kyerematen got 10 votes, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia got 97 votes and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 5 votes.



Kwadwo Opoku, Boakye Agyarko, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Kwabena Agyepong, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh did not get any votes.



Savannah Region



Again Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia got the highest number of votes, which is 19.



Kennedy Agyapong got 7 while Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko got 1 vote each.



The other candidates didn't secure any votes.



Eastern Region



In the Eastern Region, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia got 59 votes, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 8 while Alan Kyerematen got 7.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh got 4 and 1 votes respectively while the remaining candidates failed to secure any vote.



Total valid votes: 80



Abstention: 1



Ahafo Region



Kennedy Agyapong secured 10 votes in the Ahafo region with Alan Kyerematen also securing 3 votes.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took the lead with 13 votes while Dr Afriyie Akoto got 2 votes.



Kwabena Agyepong and Boakye Agyarko got 1 vote each while the other four candidates got 0 votes.