NPP Super Delegates Conference: Media personnel denied free movement at voting centres

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personnel covering the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Conference on Saturday have been barred from entering some voting centres in the country.



GhanaWeb understands that media personnel have been denied full access to the voting centres in the Western, Eastern, Northern and Greater Accra regions.



Prior to the election day, the party, in its operational guidelines, stated that the media does not need special accreditation to cover the process but just have to show their ID cards and will be allowed access to the voting centres.



Sadly, that is not the reality on election day.



GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, who is on the ground at the Greater Accra voting centre said police personnel have erected barricades, disallowing media personnel from getting close to where the action is taking place.



"You're not even allowed to approach the electoral officer to get relevant information for your story," our Eastern regional correspondent, Michael Oberteye said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday August 26, 2023 will hold its Super Delegates Conference, aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates are set to participate in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November. The final round will determine the substantive candidate for the presidential election.



MA/DAG