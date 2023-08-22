NPP Special Delegates Congress: Know all the 16 regional voting centers

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of the Saturday, August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party’s Presidential Elections Committee, has announced regional voting centers.



The 16 regional voting centers for the congress were announced during a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 22, 2022.



Making the announcement, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Vice Chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, said that all the aspirants and their team members have been informed of these arrangements.



There are 10 candidates who will be contesting in the Special Delegates Congress, where the number will be reduced to 5.



The 10 candidates in this race are Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:



1. Ashanti

KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi

2. Ahafo

Pastoral Center, Goaso

3. Bono

Pastoral Centre, Sunyani

4. Bono East

Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman

5. Central

Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast

6. Eastern

Koforidua Secondary Technical School

7. Greater Acera

YMCA, Adabraka, Accra

8. Northern Region

Tamale College of Education, Tamale

9. North Fast

Nalerigu Secondary School

10. Savannah

Damango Youth Center

11. Upper East

Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex

12. Upper West

Old UDS Campas, WA

13. 01

Dambai College of Education

14. Volta

Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho

15. Western

Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi

16. Westem North

Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso

17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/WA