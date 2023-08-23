NPP Special Delegates Conference: Chief of Staff qualified to vote - Elections Committee clarifies

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

The Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially announced the eligibility of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, to participate in the August 26 special delegates congress.



Concerns had been raised by Alan Kyerematen's campaign regarding Frema Osei-Opare's qualification, specifically in relation to her categorization under the National Executive Committee on the delegates list.



In a press briefing, Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, provided clarity on the matter. He explained, "Our primary focus has been on addressing various inquiries that emerged throughout the process.



"We particularly dedicated our efforts to resolving issues concerning the voters' register. To maintain the highest levels of transparency, we shared the provisional voters' register with aspirants and urged them to meticulously review it, identifying and reporting any discrepancies.



"As a result, we received valuable feedback from the aspirants, highlighting instances of omission, duplication, and related concerns.



"We are pleased to confirm that we have diligently addressed all such concerns. A question arose about the status of Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare. According to our party's official records, she holds membership within the National Executive Committee and, by virtue of her role as the patrons' representative in the NEC, she holds the right to cast her vote," he clarified.



This announcement reaffirms Frema Osei-Opare's eligibility to participate in the special delegates conference and underscores the committee's commitment to maintaining fairness and transparency throughout the electoral process.



