Diasporian News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

NPP South Africa branch donates to three constituencies

Members of NPP South Africa presenting the shirts

On Saturday, November 7, 2020, the NPP South Africa Branch, led by its chairperson, Ms. Charity Assan, has donated 900 branded T-shirts to three constituencies in the Bono East and Bono regions to support the governing New Patriotic Party’s campaign towards election 2020.



Besides, the branch presented an undisclosed amount of money to each constituency. These constituencies are Wenchi, Banda, and Sene West located in the Bono and Bono East regions of Ghana.



In presenting the items on behalf of the NPP South Africa branch, Ms. Assan advised the youth and party members to embark on a massive door-to-door campaign to canvass more votes for the parliamentary candidates and the president of the nation.



She also encouraged members to speak of the good work of the party to garner support and to continue the good work aim at lifting millions out of poverty and misery.



The handing over ceremony, held at the NPP Bono and Bono East regional offices was attended by the second lady of the Republic of Ghana Her Excellency Samira Bawumia.



She expresses her appreciation to the South Africa NPP branch and other branches for their immerse support to the party both in the past and present.



In their remark, Mr. Yaw Gyan, chairman for NPP Wenchi constituency; Hon Joe Danquah, MP for Banda constituency, and Mr. Joe Mackay, parliamentary candidate for Sene West expressed their profound gratitude to the South Africa NPP branch executives and the members for supporting them in the midst of COVID -19 pandemic and its economic implications.



Other dignitaries that graced the occasion are Mr. Edmund Owadea, NPP South Africa branch’s 2nd Vice Chairman; Mr. Kwesi Akosah Bempah NPP South Africa branch’s Treasurer; Mr. Kwabena Awuah Tanyaw, NPP South Africa branch’s General Secretary; Mr. Phillip Asare NPP, South Africa branch’s deputy Secretary; Hon Kofi Antwi, NPP South Africa branch’s Director Elections, Mr. Ernest Asare, NPP South Africa branch’s Director Communications, Mr Bright Asare NPP South Africa branch’s Electoral Commissioner.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.