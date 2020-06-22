General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

NPP Primaries: Those who disregarded court injunction should be disqualified - Prof Gyampo

Renowned Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said that unscrupulous party officials and aspirants who disregarded the court injunctions but went ahead with the elections should be sanctioned outright.



Prof Gyampo suggested that those involved should be disqualified adding that fresh primaries election should be held.



Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akim North constituency of the Ashanti Region Saturday defied a pending injunction application to hold parliamentary primaries in the area with claims that neither did the EC or Police served them with the application prior to the elections.



There was an injunction at the constituency after some 145 delegates of the party claimed their names have been “unlawfully” and “fraudulently” missing from the register a day to the election.



Reacting to this development, Professor Ransford Gyampo such lawlessness should not be encouraged by any party in country.



“There were two reported instances where some unscrupulous party officials and aspirants, decided to act lawlessly in disregarding court injunctions and going ahead to organized unsupervised elections. This should never be countenanced by any party of law. Those culpable of this offense, should face a sanction of outright disqualification and fresh primary elections should be held for only law abiding candidates,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.





