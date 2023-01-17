NPP Primaries: There is no hope in Alan Kyerematen - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and Leader of Ghana Union Movement, Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has advised Ghanaians to disregard Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as a presidential candidate because he lacks vision and offers no hope for the nation.



According to the Founder and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Alan Kyerematen was appointed Trade and Industry Minister by the Akufo-Addo-led administration but failed to perform and contributed to the economic mess, hence Ghanaians should ignore him.



“There’s no hope in Alan Kyerematen for Ghana. Because I, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, my hope is to see a better Ghana someday, so, I have established one, two, or three things to help Ghanaians.



“Since he (Alan Kyerematen) entered politics in Ghana, he should show us how many factories or jobs he has opened. The sole factory that was supposed to supply us with sugar and save us the enormous sum of money we spent on sugar imports was the Komenda Sugar factory. When he joined the government, he oversaw its operations as a Trade and Industry Minister, but he couldn’t manage the factory and collapsed it.



“If he is having any idea, then he should have been able to manage the factory as a minister, but he was unable to do so and rather suggested to Akuffo-Addo that the factory be sold to foreigners.



“So, it means that he has no ideas, he’s just following the ideas of others because if he had any idea, he could have used it to help Akufo Addo’s administration,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s midday news on January 16, 2023, the man of God added that the collapse of the Komenda Sugar factory occurred under Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's leadership therefore if he has ideas as he claims to have and is seeking the presidency, he should have used those ideas to support Nana-Addo to stop the country from getting into its current mess hence supporting such a person will lead the country astray.