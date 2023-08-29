NPP Primaries: Shut up! woman narrates how IGP shouted at her on phone during NPP elections

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Humu Dilley Saeed, a female agent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare yelled at her to shut up during a phone conversation about an issue regarding the super delegates conference.



According to her, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) yelled at her to shut up three times during a conference call with Ken’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, and the North East regional police commander after she complained about the threats she received when a ballot was displayed.



This came after she was threatened and attacked for complaining about the North East regional youth organizer, Mumuni Nurudeen, displaying his ballot after casting a vote contrary to the regulations of the elections.



Speaking in an interview with Oman FM, Humu Dilley Saeed, stated that the IGP warned to get her arrested if she went on to spread such false information in relation to what ensued at the voting center.



“I [Humu Saeed] called the campaign manager, Kwame Owusu and narrated what transpired [her being threatened and attacked] at the voting center to him. He then made a conference call between myself, the IGP, and the [North East] regional commander. So the IGP asked the police commander what was going on in the region with regard to the election. Then he [North East regional police commander] started giving different narrations of what happened. So I [Humu Saeed] shouted that no, that wasn’t it, then IGP said “shut up,” three times. I was really disappointed in him, but I did. So the IGP told the campaign manager [Kwame Owusu] to get me off the line and he did.



“Then after 15 minutes Kwame Owusu called me and told me that IGP said if I go round and spread false information I would be arrested. Afterwards, one guy called Dacosta and told me that [Ken Agyapong] wanted to speak with me, so I told him that I had just spoken with the campaign manager and IGP. And the IGP said if I went on to spread false information [about what happened at the voting centre], he would get me arrested. After that, I told my guys to go to Nalerigu town and get me a vehicle to leave. So I booked a flight and got to Accra the following day,” she recounted.



Background



The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) special delegates conference, held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, was a peaceful election.



However, some voting centres are reported to have recorded violent incidents.



At the end of the super delegates conference, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured the first spot with 629 votes representing 68. 15%, while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong got the second spot with 132 which represents 14.30% and Alan Kyerematen took the third spot with 95 total votes with a percentage representation of 10.29.



Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie received 36 votes which represents 3.90% to secure the fourth. Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko came in 5th with 9 votes each and a representation of 0.98%.



The NPP is expected to conduct a run-off between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko to select the fifth flagbearer hopeful of the party.



This exercise will be observed on Saturday, September 2, 2023, by the Election College of the New Patriotic Party.



