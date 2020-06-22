Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Atinka Online

NPP Primaries: Politicians need to take surveys seriously – Kwesi Pratt

The Editor in Chief for the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has asked politicians to take political surveys and polls seriously.



This comment by the astute journalist comes after over 40 incumbent members of Parliament lost their bids to contest the seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in their respective constituencies in the impending polls.



The NPP conducted its Parliamentary Primaries in some constituencies across the country.



The elections which, brought up some interesting surprises, saw the defeat of unexpected candidates.



Some of the interesting results include the defeat of the incumbent member of Parliament for Mpreaso constituency, Seth Kwame Acheampong.



Over the last 12 months, some polls conducted by policy think tanks revealed that the 2021 parliament will be different since most of the incumbent MP’s will not retain their seat.



Speaking on the NPP Primaries on Atinka AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt noted that the results from the NPP’s internal elections should send a strong signal to most of the incumbent MPs to sit up and work harder.



According to Kwasi Pratt Jnr, the results of the NPP’s Primaries should serve as a lesson to all.



"This is an internal election and over 40 big shots could not make it. It looks like the results of the polls is coming to pass”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.