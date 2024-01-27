NPP Primaries: Obour loses Asante Akyem South constituency

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Popular Ghanaian musician cum politician, Bice Osei Kuffour well known as Obour has once again failed in his bid to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akyem South constituency.



According to a report by GhOne TV, out of the 853 of the total ballots cast, Asante Boateng garnered a whopping 522 votes, Obour came second with 280 and Eric Amofa had 50 votes.



This is the second time Obour’s parliamentary ambition has been shattered after he failed to win the primaries in the 2020 NPP parliamentary elections.



It is yet to be known the next step Obour will take concerning his political career after suffering a huge blow in the parliamentary primaries.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on January 27, 2023, to elect candidates for the general elections.



The primaries were held across the country, except for constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.



