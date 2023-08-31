NPP Primaries: North East NPP regional chairman narrates how Alan's agent was assaulted

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fuseini Nurudeen, the North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dispelled allegations that the regional youth organizer assaulted the agent of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



According to him, it was Ali Zakari, the agent of Alan Kyerematen, who first attacked the North East regional youth organizer in the process of voting, and in the course of preventing him, he was pushed, and his face hit the wall.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, Fuseini Nurudeen recounted what transpired with the alleged assault on Ali Zakari who suffered injuries and currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



“Let me state this categorically clear that, Alan’s agent earlier called our youth organizer that he was coming there to meet him. The youth organizer told him that if he wanted to meet me, we had already made up our minds that we would vote for Dr. Bawumia.



"Everybody has agreed to vote for him. So if he comes and you look like I have taken something from you and I'm not voting you know. So he [Ali Zakari] rather earlier on wanted to attack the youth organizer in the process of voting, and if somebody wants to attack my face he has to prevent it. And when he [North East regional youth organizer] did, he pushed the agent and then he used his face to hit a wall. That was the incident that happened."



He added, “When I saw that people were rushing,

I quickly protected him and took him to the hospital.”



Fuseini Nurudeen denied claims that the agent of Kennedy Agyapong was chased out of the voting center by some individuals during the super delegates conference in the North Est region.



“Nobody chased Kennedy Agyapong’s agent. After the election, he said he had to talk to his boss before he signed. I asked him what is the reason. Finally, he came and said his boss said he shouldn't sign I said Based on what? He earlier commented that his agent was chased out of the hall when the agent was not chased out of the hall,” he said.



Background



The coordinator for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team in the Northeast region suffered untampered violence during the special delegates conference.



Ali Zakaria was brutally attacked and left hospitalized.



The assault occurred after Ali Zakaria questioned voters publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.



He recounted being outnumbered and caught off guard, becoming the target of aggressive individuals.



The attack reportedly came from supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a separate incident, another flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that his agent had been chased out of the voting centre.



A video circulating online captured the Assin Central MP vowing to confront both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia over the issue.



"President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country. I swear to God.



"Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God.



"You will hear what will happen here," he hinted.



"I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time," Mr Agyapong swore.



Watch the interview below





The North East Regional Chairman of the NPP Fuseini Nurudeen who was accused of supervising the assault of Alan Kyerematen’s agent has dispelled the accusation.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/VDuSlhET47 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 31, 2023

