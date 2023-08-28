NPP Primaries: No excuses! Nobody held anybody's thumb to vote - Kwabena Agyepong

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

A contestant in Saturday's NPP Special Delegates Conference, Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, has slammed the attempts by some aspirants to undermine the outcome of the election.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged clear winner of the election, polling 629 out of 961, and Kwabena Agyepong himself could not make it into the top 5.



However, speaking in an interview with Joy News, Kwabena Agyepong accepted the outcome of the election as the will of delegates and urged those trying to find excuses, to accept the outcome.



"I am disappointed I couldn't make the cut but I accept the result. The party and

the delegates have decided. And as someone who believes in majority rule, that's it. You have to respect the decision of the majority," he said.



Some of the aspirants have been trying to undermine the process by alleging intimidation and vote buying, but Kwabena Agyepong disagreed, insisting that the process was generally free and delegates freely expressed their will without coercion.



"I am happy with the way the election itself was conducted and kudos to the election committee," he said.



"So far, all the reports, apart from one or two places that there were some physical altercations which were unnecessary, I think it was a simple walk-in process; no gatherings, no addresses; just walk in and vote and express your opinion."



"I don't believe in looking for excuses because, at the end of the day, everybody went and voted for the person they favoured. Nobody held anybody's thumb. Whether they were influenced or were given money is neither here nor there. I don't like that. When we have an election, we should accept the results and move on."



