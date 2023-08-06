NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong is the best candidate - Political Science lecturer

Politics of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A senior lecturer at Central University, Dr. Okyere Ankrah, has stated that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is the best candidate to lead the party considering his intolerance for insubordination.



According to him, the disciplinary attitude of Kennedy Agyapong will help to revive and accelerate development in the country because he will not condone any form of malpractice in governance.



Dr. Okyere Ankrah is of the view that Kennedy Agyapong’s number one position on the ballot will poll more votes in his favour.



Speaking with Ohenenana Kwame Amoh on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia, the senior lecturer said the Assin Central MP’s presence in the NPP flagbearer race has changed the dynamics and believes he is the best person to bring change in the country.



“Initially, everyone thought Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten were the main contenders then Kennedy Agyapong’s decision to contest changed the dynamics. So it [the race] became very open then more candidates joined.



“Looking at Kennedy Agyapong’s boldness and how he goes about things. I believe if he becomes president, he will bring discipline to this country. The way the citizens of this nation behave, it looks like democracy does not fit us because of the insubordination and laziness that hampers the growth of the country, we need somebody who will put us on our toes,” he said this in Twi on Okay Fm.



He added, “With his number one position on the ballot, I believe he can pull a lot of votes because he relates well with the grassroots and they like him even some neutral Ghanaians admire him a lot.”



Dr. Okyere Ankrah further noted that the 2024 elections would be highly competitive and that the party that presents the best message to Ghanaians will sail through to win the presidential elections.



"The 2024 election is going to be extremely competitive. The party that will be able to convince Ghanaians will be voted into government.”



Background



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



BS/DA



