NPP Primaries: 'It's finished, bad news'- Alan's withdrawal embraces diverse views in Kumasi

Regional News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A decision by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to withdraw from the NPP's flagbearership race has become one of the major topics for discussion in the country.



Alan Kyerematen who placed third in the just-ended super delegates' conference had been tipped as one of the favorites who could win the slot.



However, his withdrawal from the contest which is slated for November 2023, has come as a shock to many.



A section of residents in the Ashanti Region who reacted to the decision expressed diverse views.



It is very important to note that, GhanaWeb sought sample views from areas like the Kwabre East Municipal, Suame, Kumasi Metro, and Tafo. While almost all the people expressed worry and shock, few others said they saw it coming.



According to most of them, they were shocked to hear Alan's withdrawal announcement.



"I heard it through the news just this morning and I was deeply worried. He was supposed to be patient. It seems to me that Alan gives up too early. If he had stayed in the competition, people would have voted for him. If he had fought forward, things would have been turned for his good. I see it as a wrong move if he decides to go his way. If he establishes his party, it wouldn't help because he is not going to bring his numbers to the NPP and we all belong to the NPP", a lady who identified herself as Maame Afia said.



"I was shocked because the NPP leaders didn't try at all. They've used dubious means to take him out. I urge them to think twice about his decision and invite him. This is because Alan has a very strong supporter base. There are some of his supporters who may decide not to vote. His withdrawal is going to badly affect them. We hear them hailing Bawumia but I tell them, Ghana is neither for Bawumia nor Nana Addo".



It's for all of us. What they have done to Alan has hurt all of us and this has even influenced my decision. I tell you, I'm going to vote for John Dramani Mahama. I can even see Alan going as an independent candidate because I'm not sure he's going to end his political career anytime soon". Acheampong at Adum PZ told GhanaWeb.



"I became worried because Alan is for us. He's a father we loved and his resignation hurt me most. I started following NPP long ago before Kuffour's time. We plead with Alan to stay in the party to play the role of Bawumia's uncle", a resident expressed his views.



Despite the majority of these residents expressing shock, some others said they were not surprised due to how Alan was ill-treated at the party.



"It is finished. The NPP leadership must jubilate now. Why must you treat Alan as though he is not a human being or he is a stranger in the party? His withdrawal is badly going to affect the party if they don't know", a disappointed woman who spoke to GhanaWeb at Kejetia said.



"I was not hurt when Alan resigned and besides, I see it as nothing. Most of the young guys in the party today do not even know Alan. I see his time has passed. His resignation is not going to affect the party anyway. He was known during Kuffour's era. If he decides to pull out of the party to form another one, it will surely affect the party". Danny, a mechanic at Magazine told GhanaWeb.



Despite all these diverse views, the majority of these residents see his withdrawal as a big blow to the party, should he decide to go as independent or form another party.



A concerned resident said, "If he decides to form another party or go as independent, it will go against the party".









