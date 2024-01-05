NPP Primaries: I’ll beat my opponent and use him as a dress rehearsal – Dominic Nitiwul

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, has indicated that he would beat his opponent in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries hands down.



According to him, he would use his opponent Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu as a dress rehearsal for what will befall the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come the 2024 general elections.



“I will use him to send a signal to the NDC about what I will do to them in the 2024 general elections”, he said at the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Tamale in the Northern region.



The Bimbilla MP stated that he has brought massive development to Bimbilla constituency and is confident that the delegates will vote for him to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



“If Bimbilla constituency sends me back to parliament again, I will serve them to the best of my ability," he promised.



However, appealed to the party to allow his opponent to refuel his forms and join the primaries and that his opponent was not a threat to him.



Mr. Nitiwul’s statement follows accusations made by supporters of Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk accusing National and Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of masterminding their aspirant’s name removal in order to ensure that incumbent MP, Dominic Nitiwul goes unopposed.



The lawmaker noted that his focus is to get the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia elected as president in the upcoming 2024 general elections.