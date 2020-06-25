General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

NPP Primaries: I'm sad, disappointed Assibey-Yeboah wasn't protected - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has expressed sorrow over the defeat of the Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, in the just-ended NPP primaries.



Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost the New Juaben South constituency to his contender Michael Okyere Baafi, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board, who polled 372 votes as against Dr. Assibey-Yeboah's 200 votes, to clinch a landslide victory.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme on Wednesday, Kweku Baako Jnr. told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that Dr. Assibey-Yeboah going out of Parliament is a big loss due to his rich experience and competence.



Mr. Baako wondered why the NPP leadership didn't protect Dr. Assibey-Yeboah like they ensured that some sitting MPs stood unopposed in the primaries.



"I'm sad. I'm disappointed that, at least, he wasn't part of the core group that was protected," he said, stressing ''no matter how brilliant and resourceful you are outside Parliament, the very first day you have to learn the ropes. No matter! You may be whoever you are, in terms of resources and academic or intellectual prowess, when it comes to Parliamentary practice; it's going to take you a while to be able to move and deal with the issues that are brought before you. And some people have gained enough experience so that the new ones coming and definitely, there are new ones coming, a lot of new ones are coming; they'll need some leadership in the house. So, I'm a bit sad".





