NPP Primaries: Freda Prempeh speaks after defeat to Bawumia’s spokesperson

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North has stated that she holds nothing against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates who rejected her in the recent NPP Primaries.



The MP, who doubles as the Minister of Sanitation and Water, emphasized that she had mentally prepared for the possibility of both victory and defeat before the election, so her defeat didn’t come as a surprise to her.



"When you are heading into an election, it is either win or lose, so when you go in, you have to psyche yourself that you will win. If not, then you have to listen to what the citizens are saying,” she said.



Speaking to the media on February 1, 2024, she added that she had accepted the result of the primaries in good faith.



"They voted based on their opinions, so I don't hold anything against them, and I don't fault them as well, they say, fear delegates but I have always said I trust delegates and I trust their judgments.



"I will continue to serve the good people of Tano North,” she added.



The minister pledged her full support to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP as they strive to secure victory in the 2024 elections.



“I will continue to serve the good people of Tano North and the most important thing for all of us is that NPP will work hard to break the 8, so we will support Bawumia and work hard,” she added.



Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has clinched victory in the Tano North primary polling 442 votes, while Freda Akosua Prempeh, trailed with 221 votes.







