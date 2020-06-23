Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

NPP Primaries: ‘Disrespectful’ violation of court orders not new in NPP - Malik Basintale

Savanna Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale has heavily descended on some party officials and aspirants of the ruling New Patriotic Party for disregarding court injunction to hold its parliamentary primaries.



He therefore described as ‘indiscipline’ and ‘disrespectful’ the actions and conducts of the party officials and aspirants for going ahead with the exercise despite court injunction.



The comments of the Savanna Regional Communication Officer comes after some executives of the NPP in the Asante Akyem North and the Subin Constituency defied a pending injunction application to hold parliamentary primaries in the area.



A court injunction was placed on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Subin and the Asante-Akyem North Constituency



This follows a suit filed by 145 delegates in the constituency claiming their names have been “unlawfully” and “fraudulently” missing from the register a day to the election



Speaking in an interview with Reynolds Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra Kingdom FM, Malik Basintale expressed disappointments in the conduct of the NPP executives, arguing that, “an injunction has been placed on some of their constituencies yet they went ahead with their parliamentary primaries”.



He reiterated that, “I feel sad about these things, how the NPP disrespects our Court”



“What kind of indiscipline is that”, he quizzed



Speaking on the same platform, Malik Basintale intimated that on no occasion has the National Democratic Congress (NDC) disrespected a Judicial authority of the country.



He said, “There is no day the NDC has disrespected a court injunction or order, never!. The NDC has never defied or disregard a court injunction to hold any activity”.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.