NPP Primaries: Controller and Accountant General defeated

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Controller and Accountant General, was defeated in the Akim Swedru New Patriotic Party’s (NPPs) parliamentary primary.



He received 94 votes to the incumbent MP Kennedy Osei’s 194.



Okyere Jerome Kwame, the third candidate, garnered ten votes.



Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem had expressed strong optimism of winning and defeating the incumbent.



However, he has been defeated and lost the opportunity to represent the NPP in 2024.



Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has been dragged to court by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



The NDC MP sued the Controller and Accountant-General following his decision to participate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



Dafeamekpor is seeking a court order to prevent Kwaning-Bosompem from contesting in the upcoming parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27.



Dafeamekpor argued that it is unconstitutional for the Controller and Accountant-General to maintain his current position while simultaneously vying for a parliamentary slot.



“A declaration that the Defendant is a civil servant and therefore cannot contest in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries while holding office as the Controller and Accountant General.”



“A declaration that the Defendant as a civil servant can only contest in a political party’s parliamentary primaries if that civil servant has resigned from his position as a civil servant.”



Additionally, Dafeamekpor is also requesting an interlocutory injunction to restrain Kwaning-Bosompem from representing himself as the Controller and Accountant General while actively pursuing candidacy in the Akim Swedru parliamentary race.



“An Order of Interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendant from holding himself out as the Controller and Accountant General while he still maintains his candidacy to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries to be held on the 27th day of January 2024.”