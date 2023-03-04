NPP Primaries: Choose somebody who will be accepted by Ghanaians – Otumfuo tells NPP

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The overlord of Ashanti Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged delegates in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose a flag bearer who will also be accepted as President by Ghanaians.



According to the Asantehene, the NPP’s delegates must put the national interest above their party's since the delegates will not only be choosing a leader for their party, but someone who can become President.



Speaking to Francis Addai-Nimoh, an NPP flagbearer aspirant, who visited him at the Manhyia Palace together with his campaign team, he said: “Your party is electing a person who will eventually become President of the country, not just a leader of the party.



“So you should elect somebody who will be accepted by all Ghanaians.”



He stressed that: “If you consider just your party in selecting the flagbearer, he can’t be president.”



The Asantehene also advised the flag bearer aspirants to run a campaign devoid of insults.



Mr Addai-Nimoh, also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mampong Constituency, is resolute that the NPP needs a new face who is not part of the current government.



“The party needs a new face characterised by unblemishness.



“A new face who will come with a new appeal, a new face with a natural ability to unify the people and a face which is not part of the current administration,” the NPP flag bearer aspirant indicated.