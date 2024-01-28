NPP Primaries: 'Big-talking' aide of Majority Leader loses bid to lawyer John Darko

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive for Suame who contested for the Suame Parliamentary Primaries of the NPP, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, called the bluff of political watchers weighing his experience against the incumbent Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



Mr Ofosu Boakye is vying to assume the seat of Ghana’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in Parliament who leaves office with 28 years of experience in the Legislative Chamber.



Critics have poured copiously over the question of who succeeds the seasoned parliamentary avatar who embodies the gravitas of a veteran politician.



Speaking to GHOne News’ Isaac Justice Bediako from the polling centre where delegates are electing a parliamentary candidate for the Suame constituency, Maxwell dismissed assertions the shoes he is vying for were too huge for him



He outlined how he had served the New Patriotic Party for several years, won elections thrice to be assembly member, assumed the office of chair of Town Council and now served as MCE for Suame.



‘’If you are talking about leadership in politics, I served as a TESCON executive in the University; I served as the president of the University Students Association of Ghana in 2008; I became assembly member three times; became town council chairman; and became special assistant to the member of parliament and two terms presiding member unopposed,’’ he recounted.



The MCE and Candidate likened his twelve-year work as aide to Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to an apprentice understudying an experienced master.



’’Assuming I were a mechanic and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was also a mechanic who has worked in the field for 28 years. He has someone he has trained for 12 years now,’’



‘’If you served as the special assistant to the most experienced member of parliament in this country, what other experience again are you asking for?’’ he asked.



Even though there are four candidates in the Suame Primaries; it appeared to be a two-horse race between Maxwell Ofosu Boakye and Lawyer John Darko who has contested thrice.



Lawyer John Darko won the race eventually.











