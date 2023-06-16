NPP Primaries: Bawumia is the preferred candidate of most delegates - Global Info Analytics

Politics of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: Odeneho Stevenson, Contributor

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia looks to be in pole position for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position as majority of the delegates prefer him to the other candidates.



A survey of delegated of the NPP conducted by the Global InfoAnalytics indicate that Bawumia is well ahead of Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong who are believed to be his two main competitors.



According to the survey, 34.8% of the delegates will vote for Bawumia while Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong will polls 27.9% and 12.5% respectively.



The report furthers that the other candidates polled a paltry 1% while 8.9% of the delegates did not declare their preference.



Dr Bawumia has been tipped by political watchers to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections as the party seeks to make history as the first under the fourth republic to govern the country for three consecutive terms.



According Majority Chief Whip, Yaw Annoh-Dompreh, Dr Bawumia presents the party’s surest chance of winning the polls.



Mr Annoh Dompreh explained that even though other contenders like Alan Kyeremanten and Kwabena Agyapong are formidable candidates who have served the party excellently, the party’s best bet for the upcoming elections is Dr Bawumia because of the exceptional qualities and advantages he brings to the party in terms of his appeal to the Christian community and minority tribes.



"… Particularly if you look at the comparable strength that Dr Bawumia comes along with – he is a respected Muslim who cuts across; he is accepted by the Christian community largely; and he is someone who appeals to the so-called minority tribes who, for a long time in our body politic, and I am emphasizing on the history, have more or less being a challenge for us as a tradition, as a party. And all the propaganda and tags that have been put on us as a party.



So I believe that strategically if the party is being strategic and we are seeking to do something that has never been done for a long time in our body politic…and for once if this country can break that ice of eight-year rule,[ and engender] sustainable leadership and continue the good works that the previous administration has started. I am consumed by that desire to succeed…,” he said in an interview on Metro TV.



Dr Bawumia is expected to file his nomination on Friday,June 16, 2023 at the party’s headquarters in Accra.