NPP Primaries: Adwoa Safo’s absence contributed to my victory – Mike Oquaye Jnr

Mike Oquaye Jnr, the parliamentary candidate-elect for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya constituency, has attributed his victory to the prolonged absence of his opponent, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



During a post-election interview with the media, Oquaye Jnr pointed out that Adwoa Safo's absence played a role in his success.



He highlighted that during their initial contest, he was in India while Adwoa Safo was in Ghana, resulting in his defeat. This time, the tables turned as he was in Ghana for the entire duration while she was in America.



"The first time I was in India and she was in Ghana, and this time I was in Ghana while she was in America, so maybe it changed a bit this time," he remarked when asked about the impact of Safo's absence on the election dynamics.



Adwoa Safo, who was absent from both her constituency and parliamentary duties for several months, issued an apology upon her return, citing family issues as the main reason.



Oquaye Jnr acknowledged that the battle for the Dome Kwabenya seat was the Lord's and expressed gratitude to the delegates for their support.



“I am very grateful to God because I know this battle was the Lords, most importantly I want to say thank you to the delegates of Dome Kwabenya for voting for me resoundingly, over 1,190 votes is a big margin from 1800 delegates.



“I am so grateful. I also want to thank my family my father, and my brothers but my mum is late,” he said.



Ocquaye Jnr, who secured 1,194 votes and in contrast, former Gender Minister Adwoa Safo garnered 328 votes.





