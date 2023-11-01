NPP Presidential Primary: 18,000 delegates to cast ballots in Central Region

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: GNA

More than 18,000 delegates will cast their ballots in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary in the Central Region on Saturday, November 4.



The election will take place in all the 23 constituencies from 0700 hours to 1400 hours, mostly in the district capitals.



The political atmosphere in Cape Coast, the regional capital, appears charged as media platforms are saturated with campaign messages amidst accusations and counter-accusations, largely on corruption and the economy.



That notwithstanding, Takyi Mensah, the Regional Secretary of the party, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, assured all stakeholders, particularly the presidential aspirants, of free, fair, and transparent processes.



With professional assistance from the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service, all results would be declared at the various polling centres, he noted.



Although the election was under the supervision of the Presidential Election Committee, all regional executives would cast their ballot in the Cape Coast South Constituency, specifically at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium at Siwidu.



Contesting the flagbearership of the party are Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin



Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The delegates comprise all members of the National Council, national, regional, and consultative committees, electoral area coordinators, and five polling station executives in each polling station (Chairman, Secretary, Organizer, Youth, and Women Organisers).



On security arrangements, he said the police had assured of maximum security at all polling centres to ensure law and order.



The Party, he said, was committed to deepening the nation’s democratic gains to maintain its “accolade as a beacon of hope in the sub-region.”



He reminded the presidential aspirants of their obligation, through the oath, to protect the interest, unity, and sanctity of the party always.



He urged the rank and file to comport themselves through the process and not engage in acts that would jeopardise the electoral success of the NPP in 2024.