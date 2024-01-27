NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Voting begins at Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Voting has commenced at the Tuba Astroturf in the Ngleshie-Bortianor-Amanfro Constituency where delegates of the New Patriotic Party are electing a parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.



As expected, the election began at 7 am with the poll expected to close at 2 pm.



Speaking to the Electoral Officer in charge of the election, Mr Aryee Kwabena Appiah-Aryee said everything is going well according to the Electoral Commission’s arrangement and is expecting the election to be incident-free.



He noted that some 1,140 delegates are expected to cast their votes.



Some delegates who shared their views about the election process with GhanaWeb.com were happy with the process.



The Ngleshie-Bortianor-Amanfro contest is between incumbent Member of Parliament, Sylvester Tetteh, Eric Kojo Van-Ess Kuranchie and Vida Acheampong.



The New Patriotic Party is electing parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.



The Saturday, January 27, 2024, event concludes the party’s internal electoral process for the December 7 general elections.



