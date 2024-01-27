NPP Parliamentary Primaries: NEIP CEO loses at Asante Akim Central

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programmes (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has lost his bid to become the parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akim Central constituency.



He lost to his contender, Anyimadu Antwi, who polled 374 votes, while he [Nkansah] had 213 votes.



It can be recalled that the NEIP CEO was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for allegedly sharing money prior to the parliamentary primaries.



It was reported that his rival, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, was the one who brought the alleged money sharing claims to the attention of the Special Prosecutor.



NW/AE