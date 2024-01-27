NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong's brother loses to Asenso-Boakye at Bantama

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Aseso-Boakye, has been retained as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, beating his contender, Ralph Agyapong.



The incumbent won with 78.22 percent of the total votes cast, making him the only NPP MP who has retained his bid in the constituency for re-elections.



The Bantama constituency was keenly contested by the two aspirants.



In the earlier moments of the elections, there was near fisticuffs between the aspirants Ralph Agyapong, brother of Kennedy Agyapong; and Asenso-Boakye.



This was after Ralph accused the incumbent of singing at the voting centre, a comment Asenso-Boakye described as pointless.



