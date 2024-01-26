NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Here are the approved voting centres

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



In the election, the delegates across the country will be expected to vote for a parliamentary aspirant who will lead the party in the constituency come November 2024.



As the party gears up for the election, General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has released a list of the approved centres where voting will be taking place.



The party urged all aspirants and delegates to abide by the rules and regulations governing the primaries, and to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.



“All stakeholders are kindly urged to comply with these provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent process” part of the statement said.



Below is the full list of the approved voting centres







NW



