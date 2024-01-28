NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Here are all collated results across the country

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the conclusion of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries, GhanaWeb has compiled and released a comprehensive list of results from constituencies across the country, providing a detailed overview of the fiercely contested elections.



On January 27, 2024, the NPP held parliamentary primaries nationwide to select candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The primaries, characterised by intense competition, revealed several surprises, resulting in the defeat of numerous incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who sought re-election.



In total, 28 incumbent MPs were unsuccessful in their bid to secure a nomination for the 2024 election, marking a significant turnover in parliamentary representation within the NPP.



The January 27, 2024 election was held in areas where the party has sitting Members of Parliament after the party went to the polls on Saturday, December 2, 2023, to elect parliamentary candidates in its orphan constituencies for the 2024 elections.



Below is a compiled list of the NPP parliamentary primaries:





